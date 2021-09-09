Homes evacuated in North Scottsdale due to gas leak

Officials with the Scottsdale Fire Department say they are at the scene of a gas leak.

According to officials, the incident happened in a residential area near McDowell Mountain Ranch Road and Paradise Lane. The gas leak has prompted Scottsdale Fire's HAZMAT teams to evacuate 12 homes in the area. Residents affected are being taken to McDowell Mountain Community Center.

Scottsdale Fire officials say no one has been injured, and over 40 firefighters are at the scene. Fire crews say the area could remain evacuated for hours.

Meanwhile, Scottsdale Police officials say there are road closures in the area of Thompson Peak Parkway and Paradise Lane, due to the gas leak.

According to Amy Washburn with Southwest Gas, gas in the area affected is off, and the area is safe and secure.

"We currently have 22 customers without natural gas service," Washburn said.

This gas leak incident happened just two weeks after a gas explosion at a Chandler printing business left four people seriously hurt. Officials with Southwest Gas say based on initial findings from an investigation, the cause of the leak and subsequent explosion at the Chandler business was "premature degradation" of a certain type of natural gas pipe that was installed at the location over 20 years ago.

