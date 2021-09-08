Expand / Collapse search
Phoenix Police investigating aggravated assault involving 'seriously injured children'

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 13 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
Phoenix Police say several children were seriously hurt in an aggravated assault Wednesday night.

The incident happened near 13th Street and Mountain View Road.

"This is an aggravated assault involving seriously injured children," says Phoenix Police Sgt. Andy Williams.

No further information is available and this story will be updated when more information is available.

