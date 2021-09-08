Phoenix Police investigating aggravated assault involving 'seriously injured children'

Phoenix Police say several children were hurt in an aggravated assault Wednesday night.

The incident happened near 13th Street and Mountain View Road.

"This is an aggravated assault involving seriously injured children," says Phoenix Police Sgt. Andy Williams.

No further information is available and this story will be updated when more information is available.

