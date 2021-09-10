Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel to enter treatment for anxiety, alcohol use

Expand / Collapse search
By Kenneth Wong
Updated 40 mins ago
PHOENIX - Officials with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office announced on Sept. 10 that Allister Adel will seek treatment for a number of issues related to mental health and the use of alcohol.

"After a very difficult year for me medically, professionally and personally, I have made the decision to seek treatment for anxiety and to address unhealthy coping behaviors including an eating disorder and alcohol use," Adel said, in the statement. "For most, this is a private journey, but as an elected official, I know I am held to a different standard. At this time, I ask for patience as I seek to better myself for my family, my friends and our community."

According to the statement, Adel will be in daily contact with MCAO's leadership team while seeking treatment.

Adel was appointed as Maricopa County Attorney in October 2019 to fill a vacancy created by the appointment of Bill Montgomery to the Arizona Supreme Court. She was elected to the office in her own right in 2020.

According to the Maricopa County Attorney's website, Adel is the first female to serve as Maricopa County Attorney.

This is not the first time Adel has been in the public spotlight due to health concerns. On the night of the 2020 elections, Adel underwent emergency surgery due to brain bleeding after falling and hitting her head at her home. She returned to her home from the hospital a month later.

