Man arrested in connection to deadly Glendale shooting

Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting that left one man dead outside a Glendale home.

Glendale police say 30-year-old Michael Cameron Lee was found dead outside his home near 69th Avenue and Utopia on October 11.

Witnesses inside the home say the suspect, identified as Michael "Bubba" William Ingram, came over to the house uninvited. When Lee tried to force Ingram out of the home, he was shot.

Ingram was arrested on October 15 and has been booked into jail on multiple charges.

Others inside the home were not harmed.