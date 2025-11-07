Man arrested in Yavapai County standoff tied to past animal cruelty

article

The Brief Dominic Asprella, 54, was arrested in Congress, Arizona, after a standoff Thursday, with authorities finding 39 cats and dogs inside his home. Asprella was wanted on a warrant for a 2018 animal cruelty case in Mesa, where he allegedly neglected 53 dogs at his Shelter Paws Sanctuary, five of whom died.



A man arrested following a standoff in Yavapai County is also wanted in connection with a 2018 animal cruelty case in the Valley, officials said.

What we know:

Dominic Asprella, 54, surrendered Thursday, Nov. 6, after a standoff at a home in Congress. Authorities found 39 cats and dogs inside the residence.

Deputies said Asprella was previously charged with animal cruelty in Maricopa County in 2018 when he owned Shelter Paws Sanctuary in Mesa. At that time, 53 dogs were removed from the shelter due to neglect and malnourishment; five of the dogs later died.

Records show Asprella accepted a plea deal in that case but failed to appear in court, prompting a warrant for his arrest.