Man badly hurt in shooting near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road in Phoenix
article
PHOENIX - A man was shot on the afternoon of Sunday, Dec. 12 in Phoenix, and police are now looking into what led up to the shooting.
At around 3:30 p.m. near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, officers found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
As far as a suspect, police haven't released details on a description.
No further information is available.
