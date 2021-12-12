Teen girl dead, man seriously injured following crash in midtown Phoenix
PHOENIX - A teenage girl has died after a crash near 7th Avenue and Camelback on Saturday night, Phoenix police said.
The collision happened at around 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 11. A car going southbound was turning left on 7th Avenue when it hit a car heading northbound, police said.
A man driving the northbound car sustained serious injuries, and his passenger,15-year-old Alessa Osuna, died from her injuries at the hospital.
The men inside the southbound car received minor injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
