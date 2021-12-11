69-year-old Phoenix man killed after being struck by driver, police say
PHOENIX - A 69-year-old man was killed when he was crossing the street early Saturday morning, the Phoenix Police Department said.
Just before 4 a.m. on Dec. 11, officers responded to reports of a crash near 32nd Street and Thomas Road, says Sgt. Andy Williams.
Kim Lee Thurmond was hit by a driver while crossing mid-street, Williams says, adding that Thurmond was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The driver stayed at the scene and police say impairment isn't believed to be a factor in the crash.
No further information is available.
