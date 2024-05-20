Chad Daybell's children testify at his murder trial

Last week, the prosecution rested its case in the triple murder trial of Chad Daybell, and on Monday, the defense called their first witness to the stand.

Daybell's daughter, Emma Murray, testified on May 20. Murray is also the daughter of Tammy Daybell, Chad's previous wife.

Daybell is accused of killing Tammy in 2019. Daybell is also accused of killing his current wife, Lori Vallow's, youngest children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

During her testimony on Monday, Emma spoke on learning of her father's relationship with Lori while he was still married to Tammy.

Lawyer: "You did subsequently learn that your father had a relationship with another woman?"

Emma: "Yes."

Lawyer: "And that was not an appropriate relationship?"

Emma: "It was not."

Lawyer: "And at this point, for all intents and purposes, having a relationship with Lori Vallow while still being married to your mother?"

Emma: "That's correct."

Lawyer: "And would you agree that not everyone is perfect?"

Emma: "Yes."

Lawyer: "You're not perfect?"

Emma: "No."

Lawyer: "None of us are perfect?"

Emma: "Nobody."

Lawyer: "Did your dad ever share with you a text to Lori?'

Emma: "No."

Lawyer: "That was sent less than 24 hours after your mother's passing on October 20 of 2019?"

Emma: "My dad didn't share text messages with me."

Lawyer: "So would it surprise you to learn that your dad text that he was sad but not for the reasons everyone thought?"

Emma: "Well…"

Lawyer: "That's a yes or no. Would it surprise you to learn that?"

Emma: "No."

Daybell's son is also testifying on Monday.