Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County
7
Red Flag Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
until MON 7:00 PM MST, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Airport Weather Warning
until MON 4:30 PM MST, Central Phoenix
Wind Advisory
from MON 9:00 AM MDT until MON 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from MON 8:00 AM MST until MON 7:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Dust Advisory
from MON 2:43 PM MST until MON 4:45 PM MST, Pinal County

Chad Daybell's children testify at his murder trial

By
Published  May 20, 2024 1:13pm MST
Lori Vallow-Chad Daybell case
FOX 10 Phoenix

Chad Daybell's daughter testifies in his murder trial

Last week, the prosecution rested its case in the triple murder trial of Chad Daybell, and on Monday, the defense called their first witness to the stand. Daybell's daughter, Emma Murray, testified on May 20. Murray is also the daughter of Tammy Daybell, Chad's previous wife.

BOISE, Idaho - Last week, the prosecution rested its case in the triple murder trial of Chad Daybell, and on Monday, the defense called their first witness to the stand.

Daybell's daughter, Emma Murray, testified on May 20. Murray is also the daughter of Tammy Daybell, Chad's previous wife.

Daybell is accused of killing Tammy in 2019. Daybell is also accused of killing his current wife, Lori Vallow's, youngest children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

During her testimony on Monday, Emma spoke on learning of her father's relationship with Lori while he was still married to Tammy.

Lawyer: "You did subsequently learn that your father had a relationship with another woman?"

Emma: "Yes."

Lawyer: "And that was not an appropriate relationship?"

Emma: "It was not."

Lawyer: "And at this point, for all intents and purposes, having a relationship with Lori Vallow while still being married to your mother?"

Emma: "That's correct."

Lawyer: "And would you agree that not everyone is perfect?"

Emma: "Yes."

Lawyer: "You're not perfect?"

Emma: "No."

Lawyer: "None of us are perfect?"

Emma: "Nobody."

Lawyer: "Did your dad ever share with you a text to Lori?'

Emma: "No."

Lawyer: "That was sent less than 24 hours after your mother's passing on October 20 of 2019?"

Emma: "My dad didn't share text messages with me."

Lawyer: "So would it surprise you to learn that your dad text that he was sad but not for the reasons everyone thought?"

Emma: "Well…"

Lawyer: "That's a yes or no. Would it surprise you to learn that?"

Emma: "No." 

Daybell's son is also testifying on Monday.