Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in north Phoenix

A man was killed in a reported hit-and-run near 19th Avenue and Glendale early Saturday morning, Phoenix police said.

Police responded to reports of a serious crash just east of the intersection at 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 11 and found a man with serious injuries.

The man, identified as 26-year-old Ryan Rapanot, died at the scene.

Rapanot had reportedly walked onto the street and was lying down on the roadway when he was hit, police said. The driver did not stop and left before authorities arrived.

No details were released about a possible suspect or what kind of vehicle was involved.

