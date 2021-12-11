Police looking for armed woman suspected of robbing Phoenix Circle K

Phoenix police are looking for a woman suspected of robbing a Circle K near 19th Avenue and Campbell back in November.

The suspect reportedly entered the convenience store on Nov. 14 at 8:30 that morning and demanded cash from a clerk.

After receiving the money, police say she revealed a handgun tucked in her waistband, demanding more cash.

The woman allegedly threatened to come back and kill the clerk as she walked away.

The suspect is described as a 5'", 115-pound Black woman in her 40s with long braids that were highlighted at the ends.. She was seen wearing a black, gray and white Nike jacket with pink sunglasses and a pink face mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

