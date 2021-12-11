Expand / Collapse search

Man accused of filming young boy inside public restroom in Mesa

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Man accused of recording young boy in Mesa restroom

A young boy's clever thinking helped Mesa police catch a man suspected of recording the child using a bathroom last week, court documents revealed.

MESA, Ariz. - A young boy's clever thinking helped Mesa police catch a man suspected of recording the child using a bathroom last week, court documents revealed.

The boy was reportedly using the restroom at a convenience store near Harris Drive and Southern on Dec. 2 when he saw a cellphone propped up in the stall next to him, facing into his own stall.

Police say the child then used his own phone to record a video of what he saw.

"In the video the screen light from [the] defendant's phone was visibly reflecting against the toilet indicating it was unlocked," court documents said.

The suspect, 38-year-old Marvin Barnes, then walked away - but not before the boy recorded him leaving. The child was able to record Barnes' license plate and noted his clothing description as well.

Barnes was identified in a photo lineup, and he was booked into jail on a voyeurism charge.

"During transport, defendant made an excited utterance and [asked] the transporting officer if this was about filming little boys," court documents read.

Marvin Barnes

Marvin Barnes

More Arizona headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.


 