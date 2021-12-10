Cameras catch 2 grinches stealing from Chandler home's holiday display

As it turns out, there really are grinches out there, after part of a nativity scene was stolen from the front yard of a home in south Chandler.

The act was caught on camera, with surveillance video showing two adults stealing Christmas from a little girl.

"We have cameras, and when I worked up, I looked into the camera to see if he was still there, and then I saw he was gone," said the victim, identified only as 'Angelina,'

The thieves allegedly took the blow-up Christmas tree, and later took the nativity scene, with the Baby Jesus and all.

"At night until now, I get a little blanket and put it on Jesus so he stays warm," said Angelina.

The incident happened at around 5:00 a.m. on Dec. 9, at a house that clearly takes pride in Christmas. The house was decorated with lights that sync up to music. The display takes an entire day to set up.

"Just cried all day," said Angelina.

The thieves also took off with a girl's candy canes. The girl's mother said she puts up the nativity scene each year, because she remembers it so fondly when she was a little girl. Now, they are hoping somehow that the grinches will find it in their heart to give the stolen items back.

Other Holiday Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Advertisement

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app