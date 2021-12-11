In 24 hours, Arizona troopers seize more than 237 pounds of meth on I-8

Arizona Dept. of Public Safety troopers seized more than 237 pounds of methamphetamine in the span of 24 hours, officials said.

Troopers and the Arizona National Guard made the drug busts on Interstate 8 in southern Arizona on Dec. 7 and 8. They recovered 237.05 pounds of the illicit drug, which has a street value of $1.54 million.

Three people were arrested on drug-related charges. Officials say a stolen car was recovered, and two human traffickers were taken into custody as well.

Two other people were turned over to Border Patrol for illegal entry, officials said.

DPS did not release any specific details about how the drugs were discovered, and no identities were released.

Methamphetamine seized on I-18 in southern Arizona (Arizona DPS)

