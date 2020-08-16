Man charged with aggravated battery after striking police officer with skateboard

article

A man has been charged with felony aggravated battery to a peace officer after striking a Chicago police officer in the head with a skateboard during a protest on Saturday, according to a tweet from CPD.

The tweet says that Jeremey Johnson, 25, was captured on video striking the officer repeatedly.

CPD says the officer was wearing a protective helmet and sustained minor injuries.

He was treated at a local hospital.

No further details have been released at this time.