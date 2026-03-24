Glendale man accused of cold-case murder of NAU student

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The Brief On Nov. 7, 1987, police said Ina Claire Langstaff, a 24-year-old Northern Arizona University student, was found stabbed to death outside her Flagstaff apartment. On March 24, police announced DNA evidence led to the arrest of James Arthur Runnels Jr., a Glendale resident. James Arthur Runnels Jr. is in custody and has been charged with first-degree murder.



Decades after a Northern Arizona University student was stabbed to death, police say a suspect has been arrested for murder.

The backstory:

On Nov. 7, 1987, 24-year-old Ina Claire Langstaff was found dead outside her apartment in Flagstaff's Old Town neighborhood.

Flagstaff Police said no suspects were arrested "despite extensive investigative efforts" and the case remained unsolved.

Dig deeper:

Over the years, investigators say they continued working on the case by reexamining evidence and submitting it for additional DNA testing.

"Working in close partnership with the Coconino County Attorney’s Office Cold Case Unit, authorities have now charged James Arthur Runnels Jr., now of Glendale, Arizona, in connection with Langstaff’s death," police said.

At the time of the murder, Runnels Jr. lived in Flagstaff. Runnels Jr. is accused of first-degree murder.

What they're saying:

"This development reflects decades of perseverance by investigators, continued advancements in forensic science, and strong collaboration among law enforcement agencies," police said. "The Flagstaff Police Department remains steadfast in its commitment to seeking justice for victims and their families, regardless of how much time has passed."

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police at 928-774-1414 or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.