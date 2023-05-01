Man convicted in assault that killed MCSO officer, Sheriff Penzone says

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone announced on May 1 that a man connected with a violent assault that took the life of an MCSO officer at the Lower Buckeye Jail has been convicted.

In a brief statement, Sheriff Penzone announced that the suspect, Daniel Davitt, was convicted of manslaughter.

Daniel Davitt (Courtesy: Pinal County Sheriffs Office)

The incident happened in October 2019, as the officer was starting his shift at the jail. Davitt, according to officials, grabbed the officer by his throat, and swept the officer's legs out from under him. The officer was knocked off-balance and thrown to the floor. The officer hit the floor head-first.

The officer identified in various sources as Gene Lee, but in his statement on May 1, Sheriff Penzone referred to the officer as Jim Lee.

Lee, according to officials, later died from his injuries. He was a six-year MCSO veteran at the time of his death.

Gene "Jim" Lee (Courtesy: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

At the time of the incident, authorities describe Davitt as a man accused of sexual abuse and indecent exposure. He was reportedly in custody with MCSO for the two years preceding the incident.

"The sentencing will take place on June 2, 2023, and due to his six prior felony convictions, the court is looking at a sentencing range of 15 to 30 years for convicted Davitt," read a portion of Sheriff Penzone's statement.