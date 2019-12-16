Man convicted of murder, conspiracy in connection with attempted armored car robbery in 2014

article

Officials with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office say a man has been convicted of multiple charges in connection with an attempted armored car robbery that ended with the death of a person.

According to the statement, Alonzo Ferguson, now 40, is convicted of a count of first-degree murder, a count of conspiracy to commit armed robbery, and a count of attempting to commit armed robbery.

The incident happened on April 25, 2014, but officials say Ferguson initiated the robbery plan earlier that same year. Ferguson conducted surveillance on an ATM and the procedure that an armored car employee followed to replenish the ATM, and then selected a team of four, assigned them specific roles in the robbery, and gave them the weapon used in the robbery.

As the robbery unfolded, officials say one of the armed car guards fought back, firing his own weapon and killing one of the co-conspirators, identified in a FOX 10 report on the suspects' arrest in 2017 as 34-year-old Lonnie Smith. The group then fled.

Scene of the armored car robbery in 2014

Ferguson, according to FOX 10's report in 2017, was arrested along with four other people. Ferguson, according to the officials, was identified by one of the co-defendants as the one who was calling the shots.

Sentencing for Ferguson is scheduled for January 17, 2020.