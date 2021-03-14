Expand / Collapse search

Man critically injured after being shot near 35th Avenue and Camelback

By FOX 10 Staff
The scene of a shooting near 35th Avenue and Camelback.

PHOENIX - A man is in critical condition after being shot near 35th Avenue and Camelback on March 14, Phoenix police say.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the area early Sunday morning and found an adult male with gunshot wounds. 

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police are still working to figure out what led up to the shooting, and the area has been restricted while the investigation continues.

