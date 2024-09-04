Man dead after being shot by Glendale Police during standoff

The Brief A man was shot and killed by Glendale Police on Sept. 4. The shooting happened in a neighborhood near 56th Avenue and Thunderbird Road. Police say the suspect fired at them, so they fired back.



A man is dead after being shot by Glendale Police on Wednesday afternoon.

The police department says an unidentified 37-year-old man showed up to a house near 56th Avenue and Thunderbird Road around 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 4.

There reportedly was a protection order against him, and when police arrived and told him to leave, he allegedly refused, then barricaded himself inside.

Police say at one point, the man opened fire at the officers and they shot back. He died from his injuries.

No officers were injured.

Map of where the shooting happened: