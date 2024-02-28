Man dead after police say he was shot in Phoenix

A man was killed after Phoenix Police said he appeared to have been shot on Wednesday night.

Phoenix Police officers responded to the area of 24th and Jackson streets around 6:15 p.m. on Feb. 28 for an unknown trouble call. When they got there, they found a man with "a possible gunshot wound."

He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. The victim wasn't identified.

The alleged suspect was found nearby and was arrested.

No more information is available.

Map of where the victim was found: