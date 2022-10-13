Man dead after traffic pole fell on him in Buckeye, police say

Buckeye Police officials say they are investigating a deadly incident involving a traffic pole on Oct. 13.

According to a brief statement by officials, the incident happened in the area of Broadway and Miller Roads, where the victim, identified as an adult male, was unloading a traffic pole that was set to be installed in the area.

The pole, according to police, fell on the victim.

As a result of the incident, traffic is closed in all directions in the area, according to police.

