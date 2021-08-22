Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Watch
from WED 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
3
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:15 PM MST, Pinal County, Yuma County

Man dead, another injured in shooting near Phoenix hotel; suspect arrested

By May Phan and Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Deadly shooting investigation underway at Phoenix hotel

Phoenix police are investigating a shooting near the Radisson Hotel that left one man dead.

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say a suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left one man dead and another critically injured near 44th Street and Van Buren early Sunday morning.

Officers received a 911 call about a shooting near the Radisson Hotel at 5 a.m. on Aug. 22. 

When police arrived at the scene, they found two men with apparent gunshot wounds. Twenty-seven-year-old Dallas Summers died at the scene. The other man was hospitalized in critical condition.

Witnesses reportedly told officers they heard an argument and yelling before the shooting broke out.

On Tuesday, police said Ebony Willis was arrested in connection to the shooting. She is accused of first-degree murder, armed robbery, and aggravated assault.

Ebony Willis

Ebony Willis

More Arizona headlines

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:




 