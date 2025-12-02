Man dead following overnight pedestrian crash: Phoenix PD

The Brief A man is dead following a pedestrian crash, according to Phoenix Police. The crash happened near 7th Avenue and Polk Street.



Phoenix Police say a man is dead following a crash that happened during the overnight hours of Dec. 2.

What we know:

In a statement, police say officers were sent to the area of 7th Avenue and Polk Street at around 12:15 a.m. regarding a crash that involved a pedestrian.

"When officers arrived, they located the adult male pedestrian involved with serious injuries. The man was transported to a nearby hospital, where he did not survive these injuries and was pronounced deceased," read a portion of Phoenix Police's statement.

As for the car allegedly involved, investigators said it left the scene before officers arrived. The roadway has since been cleared.

What we don't know:

Phoenix Police officials have yet to identify the victim.

What's next:

An investigation remains ongoing.

Area where the crash happened