Man dead following shooting in Phoenix: PD

A man has died, according to Phoenix Police, following a shooting that happened during the early morning hours of Nov. 24.

What we know:

Per a statement, officers responded to the area of 19th Avenue and Greenway Road at around 3:15 a.m., following reports that a person was shot.

"When officers arrived, they located an adult male with at least one gunshot wound. The man did not survive his injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene," read a portion of the statement.

What we don't know:

Police did not identify the victim or the suspects, nor did they release any information on what led to the shooting.

What's next:

Officials say an investigation is underway.

"This area is expected to be shut down for an extended period of time as the investigation continues at the scene," police wrote.

Area where the incident happened