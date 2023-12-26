Man detained following deadly Phoenix shooting

A man is in police custody following a shooting in Phoenix that left another man dead.

Phoenix Police say the shooting happened just before 4:15 a.m. on Dec. 26 at a home near 39th and Northern Avenues.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man inside with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a man was detained in connection to the shooting.

No names have been released in this case.

Where the shooting happened