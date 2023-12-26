Man detained following deadly Phoenix shooting
PHOENIX - A man is in police custody following a shooting in Phoenix that left another man dead.
Phoenix Police say the shooting happened just before 4:15 a.m. on Dec. 26 at a home near 39th and Northern Avenues.
When officers got to the scene, they found a man inside with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say a man was detained in connection to the shooting.
No names have been released in this case.
