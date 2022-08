A man died at the hospital after he was found shot inside a vehicle in Phoenix.

Phoenix Police officers responded to reports of a shooting at around 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 4 near 35th Avenue and Broadway Road and found 37-year-old Pete Hernandez with gunshot wounds.

Hernandez was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Police ask anyone with any information to contact them at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.