Man dies after being found shot at Phoenix apartments
PHOENIX - A shooting early Wednesday morning at an apartment complex in Phoenix left a man dead, and people have been detained.
What we know:
The Phoenix Police Department says officers responded to the scene near 12th Street and Maryland Avenue just after 3:30 a.m. on April 9 and found a man lying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound.
The man was taken to a hospital where he later died.
"Officers detained individuals involved in the shooting," Sgt. Phil Krynsky said.
What we don't know:
No identities have been released. Details on what led up to the shooting are unknown.
What's next:
Police say they will provide more information on the shooting later today.