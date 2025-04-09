Man dies after being found shot at Phoenix apartments

The Brief A man died at the hospital after he was found shot on April 9 near 12th Street and Maryland Avenue. The victim was not identified. Police say people were detained in connection to the shooting.



A shooting early Wednesday morning at an apartment complex in Phoenix left a man dead, and people have been detained.

What we know:

The Phoenix Police Department says officers responded to the scene near 12th Street and Maryland Avenue just after 3:30 a.m. on April 9 and found a man lying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a hospital where he later died.

"Officers detained individuals involved in the shooting," Sgt. Phil Krynsky said.

What we don't know:

No identities have been released. Details on what led up to the shooting are unknown.

What's next:

Police say they will provide more information on the shooting later today.

Map of where the shooting happened