Man dies after being hit by train near downtown Phoenix

The Brief A man died on Sept. 20 after he was apparently hit by a train near 11th Avenue and Buchanan Street. The victim was identified as 33-year-old Dominique Mayes.



A man was found dead early Saturday morning following an apparent train collision near downtown Phoenix.

What we know:

At around 2 a.m. on Sept. 20, Phoenix Police say officers found 33-year-old Dominique Mayes with serious injuries near 11th Avenue and Buchanan Street. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

"Officers learned that a BNSF train moved a short distance, after which the man was located, and injuries indicated that he had be [sic] struck by the train," Sgt. Rob Scherer said.

Investigators believe Mayes was near the train and was struck as it began moving.

What's next:

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Map of where the man was found