Man dies after being hit by train near downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX - A man was found dead early Saturday morning following an apparent train collision near downtown Phoenix.
What we know:
At around 2 a.m. on Sept. 20, Phoenix Police say officers found 33-year-old Dominique Mayes with serious injuries near 11th Avenue and Buchanan Street. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.
"Officers learned that a BNSF train moved a short distance, after which the man was located, and injuries indicated that he had be [sic] struck by the train," Sgt. Rob Scherer said.
Investigators believe Mayes was near the train and was struck as it began moving.
What's next:
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Map of where the man was found
The Source: The Phoenix Police Department