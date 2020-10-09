Man dies after being shot at Phoenix strip mall

article

Phoenix Police officials say a man has died after being shot at a strip mall on Oct. 9.

Officials identified the victim as Anthony Hainsworth.

According to a statement released by Sgt. Mercedes Fortune, police first responded to the scene, located near 76th Avenue and Thomas Road, at around 3:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Officers did not find a victim there but found evidence that someone had been shot.

Hainsworth was later found inside a car down the street near 83rd Avenue and Thomas.

"There is early indication that the victim is involved in criminal activity," police officials say.

Police officials say there are no suspect descriptions at this time. Anyone with information should call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

