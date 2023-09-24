Man dies after being shot multiple times in south Phoenix

Police are investigating an early-morning shooting in a south Phoenix neighborhood that left a man dead.

Phoenix Police say officers responded at around 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 24 to reports of shots fired near Broadway Road and Central Avenue. When officers got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot multiple times.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not identified.

Detectives are investigating what led up to the shooting. No suspect information has been released.

No further details were released.

Area where the shooting happened: