Man dies at hospital after being shot at north Phoenix hotel: PD

article

A man is dead following a shooting on Monday night at a hotel in north Phoenix.

The shooting happened just before 7:15 p.m. on May 20 near Interstate 17 and Sweetwater Avenue.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he later died. The man was not identified.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

"Officers learned the suspect left the area before police arrived," Phoenix Police Sgt. Rob Scherer said.

The details of what led up to the shooting are unknown.

Map of area where the shooting happened