Man dies in Bartlett Lake drowning; tragic wrong-way crash | Nightly Roundup

From a wrong-way crash involving a stolen Amazon vehicle devastating a family, to a drowning in Bartlett Lake, here are tonight's top stories.
1. Man's body recovered from Bartlett Lake after drowning
A man's body was recovered from Bartlett Lake a day after he drowned, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.
2. Family devastated after fatal wrong-way crash caused by a man in stolen Amazon vehicle leaves matriarch dead
A woman was killed in a wrong-way crash caused by a man in a stolen vehicle used for Amazon deliveries.
3. 911 call to report domestic violence in Glendale ends in innocent man's death
A 911 call to report domestic violence ended with an innocent man being shot to death by Glendale Police at the start of the year. We're hearing from the woman who made the call to report she was the domestic violence victim.
4. Target pulls the plug on self-checkout amid shoplifting surge
Target is the latest to join other major retailers in cutting back on self-checkout machines.
5. Business owner facing steep tariffs tests whether people will pay for 'Made in USA'
A business offered customers a choice between a foreign-made product or the same item made in the U.S. at a much higher cost - and was overwhelmed by the results.