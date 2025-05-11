Man dies in Pinal County while hiking Wave Cave Trail

article

The Brief A man died while hiking on the Wave Cave Trail on Sunday following a medical emergency, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said. The May 11 incident happened around 12:45 p.m.



A man died while on a hike in Pinal County on Sunday afternoon, the sheriff's office said.

What we know:

At around 12:45 p.m. on May 11, a group of hikers called 911 to report a 33-year-old man in their group who was having a medical emergency from the Wave Cave Trail.

By the time first responders got there, the man was dead.

"No foul play is suspected. The Pinal County Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death," PCSO said.

Superstition Fire & Medical District (SFMD) says five people were part of the group, including the man who died. They were reportedly on the trail for six hours.

"SFMD, along with assistance from Mesa FD responded to a 1st alarm Mountain rescue with reports of 5 patients needing rescue, due to heat issues," SFMD said. "One patient became unresponsive and CPR was initiated by civilians before SFMD arrived on scene. Multiple rounds of CPR were initiated, and unfortunately the patient did not survive."

What we don't know:

PCSO didn't provide the man's name.

Map of where the incident happened: