Man dies after shooting on I-17 in north Phoenix: police

By and Brent Corrado
Updated 10:18AM
The exit ramp at northbound I-17 at Thunderbird is closed due to the investigation. The northbound frontage road is also closed.

PHOENIX - The northbound Interstate 17 off-ramp at Thunderbird Road is closed due to a death investigation in north Phoenix.

Phoenix Police have only said a man died following a shooting on the freeway. Video from SkyFOX showed a crashed car in a ditch off the freeway.

There is no ETA to reopen the exit ramp.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

I17 and Thunderbird