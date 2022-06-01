Man dies after shooting on I-17 in north Phoenix: police

The northbound Interstate 17 off-ramp at Thunderbird Road is closed due to a death investigation in north Phoenix.

Phoenix Police have only said a man died following a shooting on the freeway. Video from SkyFOX showed a crashed car in a ditch off the freeway.

The exit ramp at northbound I-17 at Thunderbird is closed due to the investigation. The northbound frontage road is also closed.

There is no ETA to reopen the exit ramp.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.