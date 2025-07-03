Man dies by suicide in parking lot of Jerome Town Hall, police say

article

The Brief A man died by suicide in the parking lot of Jerome's Town Hall on July 3, the police department said. Investigators say the situation started when the man wanted to speak to a judge, but when the judge wasn't able to address his concerns, things began to escalate. Help is available – call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.



An incident at Jerome's Town Hall ended in a 65-year-old man taking his own life, the police department said on July 3.

What we know:

The situation began to unfold just after 2:30 p.m.

"The Jerome Police Department responded to an incident involving a 65-year-old male subject in the parking lot of Jerome Town Hall. The individual had come to Town Hall to speak with the judge regarding a civil matter. He appeared visibly upset after being informed that the judge was unable to address his concerns," police said.

The man reportedly made anti-government statements and expressed thoughts of suicide, as well as suicide by cop.

At one point, he made a call to request a welfare check in the town hall's parking lot.

"As the subject began to leave, an officer observed him place a handgun on the dashboard of his vehicle. Out of an abundance of caution, Verde Valley SWAT was requested. Dispatch personnel engaged the individual in extended communication while SWAT units responded. Despite efforts to de-escalate, the subject completed suicide by a self-inflicted gunshot wound at approximately 4:27 PM," police said.

An investigation into what happened is ongoing.

What we don't know:

The name of the man wasn't released.

Jerome Police did not detail what the civil matter was that the man wanted to talk to a judge about.

Map of where Jerome's Town Hall is

What you can do:

Help is available. If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call or text 988. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support to civilians and veterans. Support in Spanish is also available. You can also chat with crisis counselors via online chat .