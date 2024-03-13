Expand / Collapse search
Man dragged Arizona deputy with his car during traffic stop: sheriff

By
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. - An Arizona man who allegedly dragged a Mohave County deputy during a traffic stop before crashing his car has been arrested.

The incident happened just before 9:30 p.m. on March 9 near Highway 95 and Joy Lane. The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says deputies pulled over a red SUV for speeding and weaving in and out of traffic.

During the traffic stop, deputies told the driver, 31-year-old Javier Garibay Jr., that he would be arrested. When asked to get out of the vehicle, Garibay allegedly sped off, dragging a deputy 10 feet alongside the vehicle.

Arizona man accused of dragging deputy with his car

"The deputy was able to remove his arm from the vehicle and alerted responding deputies of the fleeing vehicle," the sheriff's office said.

Garibay Jr. eventually crashed his car before fleeing on foot into a desert area. Deputies chased Garibay Jr. and took him into custody.

A woman who was riding as a passenger in the vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Garibay Jr. was booked into jail and is accused of multiple charges, including aggravated assault on an officer, resisting arrest and endangerment.

garibay mohave county

Javier Garibay, Jr.

