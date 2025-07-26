Man endures Arizona heat without A/C to raise awareness

The Brief A West Valley man, Paul Farmer, is intentionally living without air conditioning to raise money and awareness for families who cannot afford to pay A/C bills in Arizona's extreme heat. Farmer, who previously experienced living without AC due to hardship, aims to raise enough money via GoFundMe to cover a year's electric bills for three families.



Arizona summers are notoriously difficult, especially without a functioning air conditioner.

A Valley man is intentionally living without A/C this summer to highlight the dangers of extreme heat and to raise money and awareness for those who need assistance.

What we know:

For 66 days, Paul Farmer, a West Valley man, has been living without air conditioning, enduring indoor temperatures that reached 100 degrees on Saturday, July 26.

He is undertaking this challenge to raise money and awareness for families struggling to afford A/C in Arizona's extreme heat.

Farmer explained that he experienced financial hardship last year, going 11 weeks without air conditioning himself. Now back on his feet, he wants to help others facing similar struggles.

He has spent over two months sleeping on a pool float and using methods like ice packs and frozen water bottles to stay semi-cool through the night.

He has started a GoFundMe campaign with the goal of raising enough money this summer to pay for three families' electric bills for a year. Farmer says the stories he has heard since beginning this challenge have only strengthened his resolve.

"There's so many families here in Arizona and worldwide who can't afford their A/C, and it's terrible," Farmer said. "You know I'm going through it firsthand, but this is by choice. Last year I didn't have a choice, so just taking myself back to that time in my life, it was the worst."

What you can do:

Those interested in following his journey can find him on Instagram – click here for his profile.

If you'd like to donate to his GoFundMe, click here.