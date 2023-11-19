Man found dead in Salt River: Phoenix FD

A person is dead, according to Phoenix Fire officials, following an incident along a stretch of the Salt River.

According to a brief statement released by officials, crews were sent to the area of 19th Avenue and Broadway Road for reports of a drowning on Nov. 19.

"Crews arrived and found an adult male in the river, unconscious and not breathing," read a portion of the statement. "Unfortunately the patient was beyond resuscitation."

Fire officials did not release any details on the victim's identity. They also say an investigation by Phoenix Police is underway.

Incident Scene