Man found dead inside Mesa home after neighbors report hearing 'popping' sound, PD says

The Brief An unidentified man was found dead inside a home near Brown and Greenfield roads on the evening of Sept. 15. Neighbors called 911 to report hearing a "popping" sound at the home. "An investigative lead has been detained," police say.



Neighbors called Mesa Police on Sunday night after hearing yelling and a "popping" sound at a home.

Ultimately, a man was found dead inside.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. on Sept. 15 at a home near Brown and Greenfield roads.

"When officers arrived, they located an adult man who appears to have been fatally shot. The man was pronounced dead at the scene," Mesa Police Det. Brandi Myers said. "An investigative lead has been detained and we do not believe there is anyone outstanding."

The man who was found dead hasn't been identified. The investigation into this shooting is ongoing.

"It’s going to be a long night for investigators as they have several interviews to complete, search warrants to be served, and evidence to collect before they can piece together what may have occurred tonight," Det. Myers said.

No further information is available.