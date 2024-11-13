Man found dead near dumpster at west Phoenix apartments

The Brief A man was found dead next to a dumpster near 55th Avenue and Indian School Road. The victim was not identified. It's unclear what caused the man's death.



Police are investigating after a body was found at an apartment complex in west Phoenix.

Phoenix Police say officers responded just after 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 12 to the apartments near 55th Avenue and Indian School Road for reports of an unresponsive person.

Once at the scene, officers found a man dead next to a dumpster. The victim was not identified.

Detectives say details of what caused the man's death are under investigation.

A man was found dead next to a dumpster at an apartment complex near 55th Avenue and Indian School Road, police said.