Man found dead near dumpster at west Phoenix apartments
PHOENIX - Police are investigating after a body was found at an apartment complex in west Phoenix.
Phoenix Police say officers responded just after 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 12 to the apartments near 55th Avenue and Indian School Road for reports of an unresponsive person.
Once at the scene, officers found a man dead next to a dumpster. The victim was not identified.
Detectives say details of what caused the man's death are under investigation.
