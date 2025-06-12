Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Watch
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Globe/Miami, Rio Verde/Salt River, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Parker Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, San Carlos, Deer Valley, East Valley, Gila Bend, North Phoenix/Glendale, Tonopah Desert, Cave Creek/New River, Yuma County, Dripping Springs, Northwest Valley, Kofa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Gila River Valley, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Buckeye/Avondale, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Central Phoenix, Central La Paz, West Pinal County, Superior
3
Extreme Heat Watch
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until MON 7:00 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox
Extreme Heat Watch
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country

Man found shot inside south Phoenix home

By
Published  June 12, 2025 8:22am MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Shooting investigation in south Phoenix neighborhood

Shooting investigation in south Phoenix neighborhood

A man is expected to survive after police say he was found shot inside his home near 40th Street and Baseline Road.

The Brief

    • Police say a man was found shot inside a home on June 12 near 40th Street and Baseline Road.
    • The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
    • Detectives will investigate what led up to the shooting.

PHOENIX - A man is expected to survive after police say he was found shot inside a south Phoenix home early Thursday morning.

What we know:

Phoenix Police say officers responded to 40th Street and Baseline Road at around 4:30 a.m. on June 12 for reports of shots fired.

Once at the scene, officers learned someone inside a home had been shot.

"Officers made entry into the residence and pulled the adult man out, and the Phoenix Fire Department arrived on the scene and transported the man to a nearby hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries," police said.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what led up to the shooting. Police did not release any information on possible suspects.

What's next:

Phoenix PD detectives will investigate the shooting. 

Map of where the shooting happened

The Source

  • The Phoenix Police Department

Crime and Public SafetySouth PhoenixNews