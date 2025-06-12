Man found shot inside south Phoenix home
PHOENIX - A man is expected to survive after police say he was found shot inside a south Phoenix home early Thursday morning.
What we know:
Phoenix Police say officers responded to 40th Street and Baseline Road at around 4:30 a.m. on June 12 for reports of shots fired.
Once at the scene, officers learned someone inside a home had been shot.
"Officers made entry into the residence and pulled the adult man out, and the Phoenix Fire Department arrived on the scene and transported the man to a nearby hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries," police said.
What we don't know:
It's unclear what led up to the shooting. Police did not release any information on possible suspects.
What's next:
Phoenix PD detectives will investigate the shooting.
Map of where the shooting happened