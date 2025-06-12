Man found shot inside south Phoenix home

The Brief Police say a man was found shot inside a home on June 12 near 40th Street and Baseline Road. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Detectives will investigate what led up to the shooting.



A man is expected to survive after police say he was found shot inside a south Phoenix home early Thursday morning.

What we know:

Phoenix Police say officers responded to 40th Street and Baseline Road at around 4:30 a.m. on June 12 for reports of shots fired.

Once at the scene, officers learned someone inside a home had been shot.

"Officers made entry into the residence and pulled the adult man out, and the Phoenix Fire Department arrived on the scene and transported the man to a nearby hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries," police said.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what led up to the shooting. Police did not release any information on possible suspects.

What's next:

Phoenix PD detectives will investigate the shooting.

Map of where the shooting happened