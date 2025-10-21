Man gets prison time for assaulting his pregnant ex-wife in Surprise: MCAO

The Brief Garrett Headrick, 27, was sentenced to over two decades in prison after he assaulted his pregnant ex-wife. The Maricopa County Attorney's Office says Headrick attacked his ex-wife in front of her children at her Surprise home in October 2024. Headrick pleaded guilty to attempted murder, kidnapping and stalking.



A man who authorities say pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of his ex-wife in the West Valley has been sentenced to prison.

The backstory:

In October 2024, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office says Garrett Headrick drove from California to his pregnant ex-wife's home in Surprise, where he assaulted her in front of her children.

"As the victim and her three children were leaving for a soccer game, Headrick approached them with a metal bar, forced them back inside, and physically assaulted the victim in front of the children," MCAO said in a news release. "Once inside the residence, Headrick repeatedly struck and restrained the victim while threatening to kill her. At one point, he dragged her into the kitchen and armed himself with a knife while strangling her."

Garrett Headrick

When police got to the home, they found Headrick on top of the victim assaulting her, MCAO said. Police took Headrick into custody. MCAO says Headrick's ex-wife was hospitalized with cuts to her hands, scratch and cut marks on her neck, and a brain bleed on the back of her head.

What's next:

Headrick, 27, pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree murder, kidnapping and stalking. He was sentenced to 21 years in prison.

What they're saying:

"Domestic violence is about power and control, and it leaves lasting scars on victims and families. This case is a reminder that abusers will go to extreme lengths to intimidate and harm," Maricopa County Attorney Mitchell said. "My office, we will continue to stand with survivors, hold offenders fully accountable, and work every day to break the cycle of violence in our community."