Man gets prison time for setting west Phoenix homes on fire

A man convicted of setting two west Phoenix homes on fire has been sentenced to four years in prison.

In May 2023, firefighters responded to a fire at a vacant home that was being renovated. A few days later, authorities responded to another house fire in the same neighborhood.

No one was hurt in the fires, but they caused an estimated $45,000 worth of damage.

Osman Perez Vazquez, 19, was arrested in connection to the fires.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

"After his arrest, Vazquez admitted to setting both houses on fire because he believed his neighbors were following him and taking his belongings," the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said. "He also claimed he had plans to torch his mother’s house, as well."

Last May, Vazquez pleaded guilty to two counts of arson.

Vazquez was also sentenced to three years of supervised probation following his release from prison.