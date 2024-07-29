Man hospitalized after crashing into Buckeye train

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo from Buckeye Fire Medical Rescue Department

A driver crashed into a train on Monday afternoon in Buckeye and had to be rushed to the hospital.

The crash happened near Southern Avenue and Rainbow Road around 3:30 p.m. on July 29.

The driver was in a commercial work van headed southbound and struck the train while it was headed westbound, said Buckeye Fire Medical Rescue Department Assistant Chief Rayne Gray.

He has serious injuries but is expected to be OK.

"The train did sustain some damage to a 3000-gallon diesel saddle tank which is being handled by regional Hazmat teams," Gray said.

There's no word on how the crash happened exactly. The incident is under investigation.

Map of where the crash happened: