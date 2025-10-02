Man hospitalized after shooting involving Phoenix officers

A man is in the hospital following a shooting on Thursday involving officers in south Phoenix.

What we know:

The shooting happened on Oct. 2 near 7th Street and Southern Avenue.

"Phoenix PD is working an officer involved shooting in the area of 7th St and Sunland Ave. A man has been transported to a hospital with serious injuries. No officers were injured. Please stay clear of the area for an extended period of time," the department wrote on X.

What we don't know:

It's unknown what led up to the shooting.

Police did not release the identity of the man who was shot.

Map of where the shooting happened

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.