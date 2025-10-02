Man hospitalized after shooting involving Phoenix officers
PHOENIX - A man is in the hospital following a shooting on Thursday involving officers in south Phoenix.
What we know:
The shooting happened on Oct. 2 near 7th Street and Southern Avenue.
"Phoenix PD is working an officer involved shooting in the area of 7th St and Sunland Ave. A man has been transported to a hospital with serious injuries. No officers were injured. Please stay clear of the area for an extended period of time," the department wrote on X.
What we don't know:
It's unknown what led up to the shooting.
Police did not release the identity of the man who was shot.
Map of where the shooting happened
This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.
The Source: The Phoenix Police Department