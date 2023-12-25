Man hurt in north Phoenix drive-by shooting

Police say a man is expected to survive after he was shot early Monday morning in north Phoenix.

The shooting happened just before 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 25 near Interstate 17 and Dunlap Avenue.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the man was standing outside when he was shot by someone in a vehicle. The suspect remains on the loose.

No further details were released.

Where the shooting happened