Man hurt in north Phoenix drive-by shooting
PHOENIX - Police say a man is expected to survive after he was shot early Monday morning in north Phoenix.
The shooting happened just before 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 25 near Interstate 17 and Dunlap Avenue.
When officers got to the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators say the man was standing outside when he was shot by someone in a vehicle. The suspect remains on the loose.
No further details were released.