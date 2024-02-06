Expand / Collapse search
Man in crosswalk hit by driver who left the scene near I-17, Phoenix Police say

By
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - A man using a crosswalk in Phoenix near I-17 was struck and badly injured by a driver who police say left the scene on Tuesday night.

The crash happened near Peoria Avenue around 8:15 p.m. on Feb. 6.

Phoenix Police say the victim was using the crosswalk when he was struck by a driver in a truck.

"Officers spoke with witness and were told the man was crossing the street at a marked crosswalk when a truck hit him and left the area," Phoenix Police said.

The man has serious injuries.

There's no word on what the truck and/or its driver looked like.

Map of the area where the incident happened: