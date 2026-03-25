Man indicted for allegedly shooting at north Phoenix mosque

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The Brief Michael Dominguez, 30, is accused of firing a pellet gun toward the Islamic Center of North Phoenix mosque on March 7. No injuries were reported during the incident, though several parked cars were struck. Dominguez was indicted by a grand jury and faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault and criminal damage.



A man accused of firing a pellet gun at a mosque in north Phoenix has been indicted by a grand jury on multiple charges.

Michael Dominguez, 30, is accused of aggravated assault, criminal damage and drug charges.

The backstory:

On March 7 at 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a man firing a BB gun at the Islamic Center of North Phoenix mosque near 19th Avenue and Thunderbird Road. Witnesses reported seeing a man get out of a suspicious vehicle and pointing what appeared to be a gun at the mosque, where a group of teens and young adults were holding a Ramadan event.

"The witnesses heard several popping sounds and retreated to safety," Phoenix Police Sgt. Lorraine Fernandez said.

Police said the suspect got back in the car and continued firing at the mosque, hitting several parked cars. No one was hurt.

It was later determined that the weapon fired was a pellet and paintball gun. The suspect left the area before officers arrived.

Dig deeper:

Investigators said after reviewing surveillance video and analyzing evidence, they were able to identify the registered owner of the suspicious car as 30-year-old Michael Dominguez.

Dominguez was found by police with a gun loaded with paintball and steel balls on March 9, matching what was found at the scene. He was taken into custody.

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Dominguez was booked into jail on a $150,000 cash bond.

What they're saying:

"There is no justification—ever—for violence or hate directed at places of worship. They must remain safe and protected," Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said.

Map of the location of the mosque: