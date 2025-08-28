Man indicted over deadly shooting at Gilbert motel: MCAO

article

The Brief Officials with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office say J. John Alderman has been indicted on charges of murder, attempted murder, and animal cruelty by a grand jury. The indictment stemmed from an incident in Gilbert that resulted in the death of a 39-year-old woman on Aug. 12.



Officials with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office say a 56-year-old man has been indicted on charges of murder and animal cruelty, in connection with a deadly shooting that happened earlier in August.

What we know:

Per a statement released on Aug. 28, the office announced that J. John Alderman has been indicted by a grand jury on a count of first-degree murder, a count of attempt to commit first-degree murder, and a count of misdemeanor animal cruelty.

The backstory:

The deadly incident happened on Aug. 12. According to Gilbert Police, multiple people called 911 just before 6 p.m. on that day, after hearing gunshots coming from the parking lot of a motel near Country Club Drive and Guadalupe Road.

When officers got to the scene, they found a woman with gunshot wounds. The woman, later identified as 39-year-old Jessica Brewer, was taken to a hospital where she later died.

Alderman, according to police, barricaded himself inside a motel room. After about 30 minutes of negotiations, he gave himself up and was taken into custody.

Dig deeper:

According to MCAO, the victim's husband, along with their dog, were in an SUV at the time of the shooting, and Alderman allegedly fired shots into the SUV. They say while the dog was shot, it survived. The victim's husband was not injured.

What's next:

Officials with MCAO say Alderman's trial is "currently scheduled for April next year."

Area where the shooting happened